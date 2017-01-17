#RaiseTheCat: Here's why excited Sixers fans are flooding Twitter with cat photos
After the Sixers' 94-89 win over the Raptors on Wednesday night, excited fans who packed the Wells Fargo Center chanted, "Trust the Process." In light of the Sixers' current win streak, Twitter has featured lots of photos of fans holding their feline pets high, all under the hashtag #RaiseTheCat.
