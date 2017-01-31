Philadelphia 76ers: who will be traded?

Philadelphia 76ers: who will be traded?

The NBA trade deadline is in a month, but the Philadelphia 76ers must be listening to some trade offers while also thinking about whom they will trade. General manager Bryan Colangelo is improving this young team slowly, and making a trade or two will definitely help this team get over that bad streak of being a team that is consistently at the bottom of the league's standings every year.

