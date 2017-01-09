Philadelphia 76ers To Offer PG Chasson Randle 10-day Contract

While the Philadelphia 76ers sort through long term plans, the team will fill the 15th roster spot with a point guard, Chasson Randle Whether the Philadelphia 76ers contemplated freeing an open roster spot to absorb a veteran pricey contract as a third team is no longer part of today's discussion. As a matter of fact, the Philadlephia 76ers are now reported to be offering a 10-day contract to point guard Chasson Randle.

