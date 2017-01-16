Philadelphia 76ers Draft: Markelle Fu...

Philadelphia 76ers Draft: Markelle Fultz Has the Makings of a Star

Markelle Fultz is not only establishing himself as the Philadelphia 76ers ' ideal draft pick, but the best prospect we've seen in recent years. The 2017 NBA Draft class is arguably the most talent and depth-laden group since 2003, where LeBron James , Dwyane Wade , and Carmelo Anthony - among others - made their way accross the stage.

