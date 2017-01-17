NBA players are lousy at All-Star voting, too

Over the years, a number of NBA players have been loud and clear in expressing their belief that media members shouldn't really be tasked with voting for stuff like year-end awards and All-NBA teams, because they don't think we know much about, well, anything . And when the NBA decided to switch up the All-Star voting system this year, halving fans' influence in selecting All-Star starters and instituting both player and media balloting with each accounting for one-quarter of the final tally, some players, like the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving , reiterated their opposition to media voting.

