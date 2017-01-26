NBA fans were furious about Embiid, Lillard snubs
NBA fans were furious about Embiid, Lillard snubs Fans did not trust this process. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/nba-all-star-game-reserves-snubs-joel-embiid-damian-lillard-east-west/ Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Wed
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC