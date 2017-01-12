NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook posted his 18th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 on Wednesday night. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the 55th triple-double of his career.

