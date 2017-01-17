Millsap, Howard help Hawks pull away from 76ers 110-93

Paul Millsap scored 22 points and combined with Dwight Howard to help Atlanta dominate the boards as the Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-93 on Saturday night for their ninth win in 11 games. Millsap grabbed 10 rebounds and Howard had 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Atlanta, which broke loose for 37 points in the second quarter and neither trailed nor were tied in the second half.

