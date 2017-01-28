The Mavericks have released Pierre Jackson from his 10-day contract and replaced the former Baylor guard by signing rookie Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal Mavs release Jackson from 10-day contract, sign Ferrell The Mavericks have released Pierre Jackson from his 10-day contract and replaced the former Baylor guard by signing rookie Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIZGoa DALLAS - The Mavericks have released Pierre Jackson from his 10-day contract and replaced the former Baylor guard by signing rookie Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal.

