Mavericks sign guard Pierre Jackson to 2nd 10-day contract
The Mavericks have signed Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract, putting the former Baylor guard closer to a guaranteed roster spot for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Jackson has averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 assists in seven games with the Mavericks in his first NBA season.
