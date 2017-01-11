Knicks guard Derrick Rose to start Wednesday against 76ers
Derrick Rose will start for the New York Knicks against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, one day after returning to the team. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Rose will return to his starting position after he left the team without notice on Monday and missed the Knicks ' 110-96 loss to the Pelicans with team brass not knowing for several hours where the team's starting point guard was.
