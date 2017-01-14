John Wall's 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93
John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Bradley Beal added 20 points and the Washington Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-93 on Saturday night. Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel shoots against Washington Wizards forward Andrew Nicholson, of Canada, and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Washington.
