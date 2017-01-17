Joel Embiid took a shot at Milwaukee on Instagram
Joel Embiid took a shot at Milwaukee on Instagram Seems harsh. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j61sz8 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reaches for a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC