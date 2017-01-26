Joel Embiid Snubbed from All-Star Game
After missing out on the chance to be an All-Star starter, the 76ers community was buzzing as to whether Joel Embiid would sneak onto the team as an Eastern Conference reserve. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia faithful, Embiid was not selected for next month's All-Star Game in New Orleans.
