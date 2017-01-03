James leads ailing Cavs to win over Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots over the defense of New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles: LeBron James scored 26 points to lead the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers to a 90-82 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.