Harden scores 51 to lead Rockets past Embiid, 76ers

James Harden scored 51 points and added 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Harden, who had 19 of his points in the third quarter, has at least 30 points and 10 assists in 18 games this season.

