Grading The Sixers At The Midpoint

What a difference three months can make: nobody could've predicted in October that the Sixers would surpass its 2015-16 win total by January, boast a legitimate all-star candidate, and willingly start TJ McConnell. So let's revisit some preseason expectations and use our extremely nuanced private in-house analytics to grade each of the 17-28 Sixers through the midpoint: Unfortunately those poor Sixers fans desperately awaiting Jerryd's debut will be limited to just 71 minutes this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.