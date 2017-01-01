Goals for the 76ers in 2017
During that time the team was finally awarded the #1 overall draft pick, selecting one of the more unique, and capable, franchise building blocks in recent years in Ben Simmons . Perhaps just as importantly, Joel Embiid 's troublesome navicular bone in his right foot finally cooperated, allowing him to finally make his NBA debut more than two years after being selected third overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC