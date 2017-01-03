Gallery: Philadelphia 93, Wolves 91
Robert Covington's layup with less than one second remaining lifted the 76ers over the Timberwolves 93-91 in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel, right, tries to get a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
