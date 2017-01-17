FYI: The Kings are only 2.5 Games Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers
The Kings are only 3.5 games ahead of Phoenix for LAST PLACE in the West, and the 3rd seed in the lottery. The Kings currently trail Portland and Denver by .5 games for the 8th seed, and have a .5 game lead on New Orleans for the 11th seed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC