Five NBA story lines to follow in 2017 Will Westbrook average a triple-double? Will Nowitzki retire? Will Paul leave L.A.? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j68Vhl The NBA had its fair share of memorable moments in 2016 - from Kobe Bryant's 60-point finale to the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic Finals comeback to Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join forces with the Golden State Warriors. Now that the New Year's Eve ball has dropped and the calendars have turned, we break down some of the Association's top story lines to keep an eye on in 2017.

