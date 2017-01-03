Final Score: Cavaliers hold on in Brooklyn for 116-108 victory
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-108 Friday night in the Big Apple. The game saw the return of both Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving for the Cavs and both stars were needed to secure the victory.
