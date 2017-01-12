Embiid has Philadelphia hitting 'like...

Embiid has Philadelphia hitting 'like' button on 76ers

13 hrs ago

The headline reads like it was ripped straight from a fake news website: Philadelphia 76ers win for fourth time in five games! The veracity of that claim has been verified - the Sixers, yes those topflight tankers that made a sham of competitive basketball - are actually winning games. Joel Embiid would not let a sprained left ankle stop him from busting a move on the court.

