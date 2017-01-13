Charlotte Hornets Primed To Shake Roa...

Charlotte Hornets Primed To Shake Road Struggles Against Surging 76ers

10 hrs ago

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to right the ship in Philadelphia after dropping their third straight road game at the hands of the Houston Rockets. The Charlotte Hornets will try to get their current road trip on track when they travel to the city of brotherly love for a battle with the Philadelphia 76ers .

