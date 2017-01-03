Bryan Colangelo's Failing Plan can be...

Bryan Colangelo's Failing Plan can be saved

I've been a big critic of BC since he got here because he replaced my boy Sammy and was tasked with blowing up the wonderful process. I think he's had to resort to an extra dose of double talk because - except for the Jerami/Ersan +1st Rounder deal - nothing has gone the way he expected, or so I suspect based on the following: 1) Step 1 for BC was to simultaneously find a solid NBA veteran PG while relieving our C glut by trading the expiring contract of disgruntled Noel before the 2016 draft.

