Are Philadelphia 76ers Mystery Third Team In Korver Deal?

Jan 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver sits on the bench during the first quarter of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kyle Korver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.