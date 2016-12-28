Why Markelle Fultz Should Be On the Philadelphia 76ers Minds

Why should University of Washington's guard Markelle Fultz be on the minds of Philadelphia 76ers fans? He may be the player we pick first in the 2017 NBA Draft ESPN Chad Ford does a nice mock draft , particularly when considering the needs of the Philadelphia 76ers. Right now, the 76ers appear to have the inside track once more on the top pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.