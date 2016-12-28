Why Markelle Fultz Should Be On the Philadelphia 76ers Minds
Why should University of Washington's guard Markelle Fultz be on the minds of Philadelphia 76ers fans? He may be the player we pick first in the 2017 NBA Draft ESPN Chad Ford does a nice mock draft , particularly when considering the needs of the Philadelphia 76ers. Right now, the 76ers appear to have the inside track once more on the top pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC