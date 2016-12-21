Thunder journal: Jerami Grant improving as 3-point shooter

In 170 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jerami Grant made 84 3-pointers in 304 tries, 27.6 percent. That's in part a product of the improved 3-point looks Grant gets playing alongside Russell Westbrook - he's making 70 percent of his right corner 3-pointers with Westbrook on the floor - but that's not the only factor.

