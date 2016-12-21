The 76ers' poorly constructed rebuilding process is coming back to haunt them

When Sam Hinkie resigned as the Philadelphia 76ers GM last season, it signaled the end of his "Process," the 76ers' radical rebuilding plan in which they accumulated as many top draft picks as possible, often by intentionally putting together a non-competitive roster. While Hinkie and the Sixers were chided for "tanking," one of the bigger issues was what the 76ers were doing with many of their picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.