Sounds like Rajon Rondo may lose starting point guard spot in Chicago
Rajon Rondo was bad Friday afternoon against Indiana - he was minus-20 showing in 10 minutes in the first half, with no points and three fouls. So Fred Hoiberg benched him in the second half.
