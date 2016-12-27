Should Philadelphia 76ers Consider Center In 2017 NBA Draft?
Now that the Philadelphia 76ers center rookie Joel Embiid has arrived, there is a risk to overestimating the team's depth at center. Who should the Philadelphia 76ers look at in the 2017 NBA Draft as potential prospects? The Philadelphia 76ers roster currently boasts four plus centers on the roster right now: Joel Embiid , Jahlil Okafor , Nerlens Noel , and Richaun Holmes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC