Preview: 76ers at Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are starting to make headway in their quest for a Western Conference playoff spot and look to keep it going when they host the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The Nuggets knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota by a combined six points to win the last two games and have won five of seven to climb into a tie for eighth in the West.
