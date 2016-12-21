Pacers edge Wizards on Young's runner with 0.9 seconds left
Thaddeus Young made a runner with 0.9 seconds left to give the Indiana Pacers a 107-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Paul George scored 27 points and Jeff Teague had 23, but the Pacers needed the last of Young's 12 points after the Wizards scored seven straight to tie it.
