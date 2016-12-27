Okafor to Boston for Nets 17 Pick Swap

I think it's pretty safe to say that the Okafor and Embiid pairing is a failure, and that we need to start allowing Embiid to develop and flourish next to Ersan or Dario. You can already see that Brett Brown knows this and played Ersan and Dario with Embiid during the crucial minutes of the SAC game even when he's supposed to be showcasing Okafor next to Embiid.

