Nerlens Noel Has Ignited Big Man Debate
Nerlens Noel hasn't been quite about the fact that he's not happy with the amount of playing time he's receiving in Philadelphia. Noel missed more than two and a half months rehabbing his knee after off-season surgery, but his return has caused a log-jam at the center position, one that 76ers head coach, Brett Brown, said would make it "extremely difficult" to keep Noel, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC