Nerlens Noel Has Ignited Big Man Debate

Nerlens Noel Has Ignited Big Man Debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Nerlens Noel hasn't been quite about the fact that he's not happy with the amount of playing time he's receiving in Philadelphia. Noel missed more than two and a half months rehabbing his knee after off-season surgery, but his return has caused a log-jam at the center position, one that 76ers head coach, Brett Brown, said would make it "extremely difficult" to keep Noel, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Dec 8 Knock off purse s... 4
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC