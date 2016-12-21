Nerlens Noel Has Ignited Big Man Debate

Nerlens Noel hasn't been quite about the fact that he's not happy with the amount of playing time he's receiving in Philadelphia. Noel missed more than two and a half months rehabbing his knee after off-season surgery, but his return has caused a log-jam at the center position, one that 76ers head coach, Brett Brown, said would make it "extremely difficult" to keep Noel, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor long term.

