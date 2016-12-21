J.R. Smith out 12-14 weeks after thumb surgery
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith will miss the next few months after undergoing surgery to repair his right thumb, the team reported on Friday . "The surgery was performed by renowned hand surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham of Northwell Health of New York.
