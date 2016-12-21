Hill, Jazz cruise past 76ers

George Hill scored 21 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his return, helping the Utah Jazz defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-83 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood added 20 points apiece to propel the Jazz to their second straight victory.

