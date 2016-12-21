Hill, Jazz cruise past 76ers
George Hill scored 21 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his return, helping the Utah Jazz defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-83 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood added 20 points apiece to propel the Jazz to their second straight victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC