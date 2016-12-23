Final Score: Cavs dismantle Nets 119-99 in dominating fashion
The Cleveland Cavaliers trounced the Brooklyn Nets 119-99 in their final game before the teams much anticipated finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. Kevin Love made his return to the court for the Cavaliers and hauled in 15 rebounds while scoring 14 points and Kyrie Irving tallied his fourth game in a row with at least 10 assists.
