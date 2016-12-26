Evaluating the Importance of Joel Embiid's 3-Point Shot

Joel Embiid has proven himself to be a reliable 3-point shooter despite being a center for the Philadelphia 76ers , but how good is Embiid's 3-point shooting and what does the ability to make shots from behind the arc add to a player whose primary role is designed to stay near the rim? Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid only attempted five 3-pointers during his 28 game college career and only made one of them. While making one of those shots is good for a center, Embiid was the top 3-point shooter among all positions in the NBA after his first five games .

