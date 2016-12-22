Charlotte Hornets: Is Christian Wood Close to Rotation Minutes?
With Frank Kaminsky 's struggles and Christian Wood waiting in the wings, is the athletic big man close to getting real rotation minutes with the Charlotte Hornets? It is clear to everyone that watches Charlotte Hornets ' games that Frank Kaminsky is in the midst of the worst slump in his short career. For whatever reason, Steve Clifford continues to give him major minutes each game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Dec 8
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC