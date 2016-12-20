Bucks vs. Bulls Preview: The MCW Revenge Game Cometh

A trip to the Twin Cities imbued with excitement and optimism turned frigid faster than a Minnesota September, as the Bucks were soundly outplayed by the Timberwolves 116-99. The good news is that their neighbors to the south in Chicago look like a tomato left in the microwave of late, and they'll pick up their splattered remains against Milwaukee after a 111-101 defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.