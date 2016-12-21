76ers Voice Visits Scarpa TEC
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff had an exciting message for students at the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County: Hard work can make dreams come true. Zumoff recently visit the Intro to Media Production and Broadcasting freshman class.
