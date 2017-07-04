With Danilo Gallinari likely to move on, Nuggets' spotlight shifts to Juancho Hernangomez
As Juancho Hernangomez drilled one 3-pointer and gobbled up one rebound after another against Golden State in February, igniting one of the best performances of the season by the Nuggets, it was easy to picture the rookie forward becoming a key piece of Denver's future. With the Nuggets working on a sign-and-trade deal as of Tuesday that would send Danilo Gallinari to the Los Angeles Clippers - probably for draft compensation, according to ESPN - Hernangomez is in line to become a major piece to the roster puzzle at small forward.
