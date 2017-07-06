Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M o...

Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet with Knicks

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Former Knicks first-round pick Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year, $71 million offer sheet with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed to The Post on Thursday night. The rebuilding Hawks, who got Hardaway to play defense, have the chance to match, and have said in the past they would do so.

Chicago, IL

