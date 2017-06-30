The Cavs lost their top choice for a new GM after they reportedly lowballed him during negotiations
In June, it was reported that the Cavaliers and GM David Griffin would be splitting ways after they failed to agree to a new contract. The situation had been simmering for months, with Griffin's future uncertain, but it was nonetheless surprising as the Cavs simply let the GM who helped construct a championship team walk away a year later.
