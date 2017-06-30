Pistons lose to OKC in Summer League opener; Knicks up next
Henry Ellenson had 21 points, and first-round pick Luke Kennard added 16, but it wasn't enough for the Detroit Pistons to hold off Oklahoma City in their Orlando Summer League opener on Saturday. The Pistons are back in action today, at 1 p.m. against the New York Knicks.
