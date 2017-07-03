On Basketball: Now Hiring: President,...

On Basketball: Now Hiring: President, New York Knicks

Read more: The New York Times

AMAZING JOB OPPORTUNITY to join an established professional basketball organization, the New York Knickerbockers, in the entry position of president and director of basketball operations. We are a very profitable franchise in the National Basketball Association with a proud tradition that includes zero titles in 44 years, one playoff series victory in the last 17 years and four consecutive losing seasons.

