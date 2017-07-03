On Basketball: Now Hiring: President, New York Knicks
AMAZING JOB OPPORTUNITY to join an established professional basketball organization, the New York Knickerbockers, in the entry position of president and director of basketball operations. We are a very profitable franchise in the National Basketball Association with a proud tradition that includes zero titles in 44 years, one playoff series victory in the last 17 years and four consecutive losing seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC