NBA Free Agency 2017: Paul Millsap prediction round-up
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst did not hold back in essentially slamming the door on a Paul Millsap return to the Atlanta Hawks. While not everyone feels that way, Millsap does have an interesting decision to make and the Hawks have one in their own way.
