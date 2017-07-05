Marc BermanKnicks could tank to land this likely No. 1 pick in '18 NBA Draft
That could turn into the unofficial motto for the 2017-18 Knicks sooner than later. If you haven't heard of him yet, that's Missouri 6-foot-10 freshman combo forward Michael Porter Jr., expected to be the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
