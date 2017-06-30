Knicks want veteran point guard to pa...

Knicks want veteran point guard to pair with Frank Ntilikina

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

For an 18-year-old point guard, the ideal situation is to grow behind a veteran point guard, or allow time to develop physically instead of getting thrown too quickly into the NBA fire. Except right now for the Knicks, it's still unclear who will be that point guard ahead of Frank Ntilikina.

Chicago, IL

